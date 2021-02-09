Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin tearfully recalls Capitol riot: 'This cannot be the future of America'

"Our new chaplain got up and said a prayer for us, and we were told to put our gas masks on," he continued. "And then there was a sound I will never forget, the sound of pounding on the door like a battering ram. The most haunting sound I ever heard, and I will never forget it."

Raskin said that once they were reunited after the attack he told Tabitha "how sorry I was, and I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me."

"You know what she said? She said, 'Dad, I don't want to come back to the Capitol,' " Raskin said, choking up and wiping his eyes before taking a moment to collect himself. "Of all of the terrible, brutal things that I saw and that I heard on that day, and since then, that one hit me the hardest."

Raskin's emotional remarks came after he had opened his presentation with a video showing disturbing footage of how protesters had overrun police and ransacked the Capitol, forcing lawmakers in the House and Senate to flee their chambers.

The video was spliced with Trump's speech on January 6 ahead of the riots, showing the crowd's reaction to Trump as he urged them to head to the Capitol.