Copeland disrupted the proceedings even before his hearing began. He was dialed into a videoconference with a federal judge in Washington who was holding hearings for several other Capitol riot defendants at the same time. Copeland was scheduled to be the last case called for the day, and repeatedly shouted while other rioters appeared before the judge.

After Antonio's attorney blamed Fox News and "Foxitis," Copeland, apparently enraged by these comments, shouted, "I object." He was subsequently placed on mute by federal magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather.

Immediately after Copeland was taken off mute, he screamed, "I am going to tell the truth." He then launched into a tirade against his own lawyers, law enforcement and the judge.

"I don't like you people" Copeland said, over the protest of his attorney Ryan Stout. "... I don't know who you are, you are a robot to me. I'm out here in the desert, in no-man's-land. You can't find me if I don't want you to."

He continued, "You're evil, that's what you are. You need to shut up."