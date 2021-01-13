Lawmakers speak out about Capitol safety concerns following violent riot

Although the work of Capitol Police and law enforcement was vital to dismantling the threat against the Capitol, videos of officers wearing MAGA hats and taking selfies with rioters have raised deeper concerns about the sanctity of the police force.

"There were those acts of heroism, but next to that, there were also attacks of betrayal" Ocasio-Cortez said. "And to run in the nation's Capitol and not know if an officer is there to help you or to harm you is also quite traumatizing."

Democratic Rep. André Carson of Indiana also shared how law enforcement failed him because he had to learn through press reports of court proceedings that he was the target of a man accused of bringing bombs and an arsenal to the Capitol last week. Prosecutors found Carson's name on a handwritten note in the possession of Lonnie Leroy Coffman whose truck was parked near the Capitol for hours last Wednesday and contained guns and bombs. Next to Carson's name, the note read, "one of two Muslims in House of Reps." Carson is Muslim.