Lawmakers see promise in police reform negotiations as Biden plans meeting with George Floyd's family

Psaki said the administration has "confidence in the negotiators, and we've seen them convey publicly that they feel the vibes are good and they're continuing to make progress."

Biden has spoken with empathy and great admiration for the courage the Floyd family has shown over the past year as they have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests and expressed their solidarity with the families of other Black Americans killed by police.

Then-candidate Biden connected with the family by phone after Floyd's death, later telling CNN's Don Lemon that in that conversation he had reflected on the loss of two of his own children. "I tried to give them some solace in terms of how the memory, the memory and meaning of George's life, would live with them," Biden told Lemon last year recounting the conversation.