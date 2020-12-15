Lawmakers don't know when the vaccine will arrive at Capitol Hill

This letter comes a week after CNN asked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on a call with reporters when members of Congress would get vaccinated. He said there were ongoing discussions at the time but couldn't provide details.

CNN has reached out to the speaker's office for additional details on a possible vaccination program. Pelosi has not commented yet on when members would receive a vaccine but emphasized in a statement when it was approved for distribution that Americans should continue to wear face masks and social distance.

"Until the vaccine is widely available, it is essential that we continue to embrace the testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing and social distancing that are essential to preventing thousands of Americans from dying every day from the pandemic," she said.

Separately, a Capitol official told CNN that Congress has not been notified regarding how many doses of the vaccine will be available.

On the Senate side, House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech he will wait to take the vaccine until it's available to lawmakers and not "skip the line."

"But make no mistake: we should all lead by example, commit to taking the vaccine, and tell our constituents to take it as well," he added.

