Lawmakers detail chaos at the Capitol Wednesday

"So I went around and started locking and making sure the doors were locked and closed, moving some of the other members away from the doors, directed the other members to remove their pins so they weren't identifiable in case the mob did break through, I had a pen in my pocket that I could use as a weapon," Crow said.

In a moment captured by Roll Call photographer Tom Williams, Crow was seen comforting Wild, a Pennsylvania Democrat.

"What was going through my head was frankly terror. Unlike Jason, I don't have combat experience. I'm very grateful to have been in the foxhole with Jason. It's the closest I have ever come to something like that," Wild told CNN's John Berman. "It was a scene of total confusion and chaos, at least for somebody who had never been in that kind of experience."

Rep. Grace Meng

Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York was so scared for her life, she texted her family farewell, telling them that she loves them. She told CNN that she sheltered-in-place in a room near the House chambers when she heard the crowd approaching.