Lawmakers angrily grill Capitol security officials over lack of leadership as mob stormed US Capitol

"On January 6th, our incident command protocols were not adhered to as they should have," Pittman, who took over after the January 6 attack, told a House appropriations subcommittee.

She made the comment in response to questions about communication breakdowns that hampered the response while pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. She said the failures stemmed from the fact that police lines were so overrun that commanders who oversee the emergency response were instead physically fending off rioters.

"When there's a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction," Pittman said. "That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers ... versus providing that guidance and direction."

Beutler pushed back on that explanation, saying it is the role of law enforcement leadership to provide clear instructions to officers on the ground.