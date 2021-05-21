Law enforcement official told detainee who died that 'you shouldn't be able to breathe,' lawsuit says

Jennette can then be heard saying, "I can't breathe," to which a member of law enforcement can be heard saying, "You shouldn't be able to breathe, you stupid B*tch."

While the struggle continues, a law enforcement officer can be heard in the body cam video saying, "Easy. Easy. Remember asphyxiation guys."

According to the body cam video, another law enforcement officer, who can be seen kneeling on a portion of Jennette's back, can be heard saying, "That's why I'm not on his lungs."

During the course of the confrontation, law enforcement can be heard discussing and eventually confirming EMS is on the way, though it's not immediately clear if medical attention was requested for law enforcement or Jennette.

Officers called EMS due to a laceration and then Jennette "began to change colors and CPR was initiated," the autopsy report says.

During the struggle, a law enforcement officer can be heard saying, "I can't tell if he's breathing."

Jennette is then rolled over, and blood is on his face, the body cam video shows. The video obtained by WTVF then stops.