Law enforcement missed key signs ahead of riot on US Capitol

Federal officials had been asked for help -- first with bomb threats in multiple locations, and then to the Capitol itself -- but they said by the time they were asked to respond to the chaos at the Capitol, it was too late for them to intervene and stop the building from being breached.

"They have jurisdiction. And the minute they asked for support, we sent it," Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said on Fox News. "And by the way, they asked for support before violence began. So that was not a pure reaction. There was some planning to it. But it was just too close to when everything began to heat up. And they were outnumbered and overwhelmed. I mean, that's why you see pictures like that. It's pure, it's just numbers."

Multiple federal law enforcement agencies deployed emergency response teams near the Capitol on Wednesday that were eventually deployed to respond to the unfolding rioters that had breached the Capitol building.

The Metropolitan Police Department, DC's local police force, said there was a call for help from Capitol Police at 1 p.m. Both the FBI and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau had teams near the Capitol, and after they received a call for help, more than 300 agents and officers were deployed to the Capitol, sources told CNN.