Law enforcement absent from cameras as questions about attack mount

A spokesperson for US Capitol Police did not respond to a request for comment.

DHS did not respond to questions on whether the department plans to hold a news conference in the coming days and why it hasn't done so already.

Jeffrey Rosen, who became acting attorney general following the resignation of William Barr last month, has not spoken publicly about the attack on the Capitol, but issued a statement last week saying that DOJ is committed to ensuring that those responsible for the attack "face the full consequences of their actions under the law."

DOJ spokesman Marc Raimondi told CNN that a press call would be likely on Tuesday to talk about additional criminal cases.

Acting DC US Attorney Michael Sherwin and FBI's Steven D'Antuono held a press call last week.

"I think our response to the Capitol Police request for support has been well documented with the more than 520 DOJ personnel who raced to the Capitol and helped clear and restore operations there," Raimondi said.

DOJ provided law enforcement personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, US Marshals Service, Bureau of Prisons and FBI as well as leadership from the Department of Justice, according to Raimondi.