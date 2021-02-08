Latinos are navigating barriers to Covid-19 vaccinations and experts say it comes down to access

"I would like, for example, the clinics, or locations where they're giving the vaccine, to have hours ... lots in the morning, just like in the evening, to give people the opportunity," she said. "Even Saturdays and Sundays when people don't have to leave their work day.

As the rollout continues vaccine distribution sites need to have flexible hours, experts say.

Katya Nuques, the executive director of Enlace Chicago, a community organization, said 44% of residents in Little Village are uninsured and an estimated 25% are undocumented.

Enlace focuses on education, violence prevention, immigration, and health and all of them are connected to Covid-19, she says.

"You basically have to do two things at the same time. One is to educate a community," she told CNN. "On the other hand, you need to provide the availability and to provide the vaccine and those two things are not connected."

Rios, the emergency physician said, "if you're not tied already to a medical home, which is a reality for a lot of Latinos who are undocumented or uninsured, then your chances of getting vaccinated any time soon are slim to none."

As a frontline worker, Dr. Del Rios was among the first to get the vaccine, and the first in Chicago.