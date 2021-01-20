Late-night hosts say goodbye to President Trump: 'The end of an error'

Over on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Kimmel said it was "the end of an error."

"I have to say, I'm not sure what to feel right now," Kimmel said. "It feels like the night before my wedding and my divorce. All rolled up into one."

If he had to grade Trump's presidency, Kimmel said, "it would be an "F+."

"Hopefully, tomorrow at noon he will board a Space Force craft and rocket to Mars, never to be seen or heard from again," he added. "Trump leaves office with a grade point average of F+, and a string of lies that will never be broken."

NBC's Seth Meyers spent nearly 20 minutes talking about the four years of Trump during his "Closer Look" segment on "Late Night."

"Trump will go down in history as a disgraced, sadistic con artist who left the nation in ruins," Meyers said. "He's less popular than Bush, he's broken more laws than Nixon, he's got a worse jobs record than Hoover and he leans like a house blown over in a storm that Jimmy Carter would have to fix."

Trevor Noah of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" said he hopes Trump "fades away like one of his tans."

"I know he'll never fully be gone. He's basically the Covid of politics. America is going to be experiencing side effects long after he's out of the system," Noah said. "But I do hope that with him at least not being president, we can all get back to being a bit more honest with each other and more nuanced in talking about what divides us."