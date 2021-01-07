Late-night hosts react to Capitol riot: 'The treason finale of the Donald Trump era'

"So because of that, our show will be a little different tonight," he added.

Meyers also said that anyone not willing to support democracy must be "shamed and disgraced and removed from office, and that must start immediately with Donald Trump."

Jimmy Fallon, the host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," opened his show on Wednesday night also noting that "these are difficult times to do an entertainment show."

"These are difficult times to do any show," Fallon said. "But these are also times when we need each other the most."

Fallon added that in times like these he tries to think about how he can help. One way to do that, according to Fallon, is to be there for viewers and reassure them that this is not what America is supposed to be about.

"This is what happens when there's no peaceful transition of power and what happens when there's bad leadership. This is not how you lose," he said. "If my grandfather were alive today and saw what was happening in the country that he fought for, he would be disgusted."

Fallon went on to say that Wednesday's riots were not "patriotism" but rather "terrorism."

"Today was a disgrace, today was disappointing, but sadly today was not a surprise," he said. "But it's important to remember that this is not who we are. I assure you there are more good people than there are bad, and good will prevail."