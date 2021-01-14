Late night hosts mock Trump's second impeachment: 'I wonder if he's tired of all the winning yet?'

Over on CBS, Colbert covered the proceedings in a segment called "Don and the Giant Impeach 2: Go Fast, We're Furious."

Colbert noted that the impeachment article charged the president with inciting violence against the Government of the United States, which the host said was a "pure dereliction of duty."

"That's like your doctor yanking out your IV, or a lifeguard drowning your grandpa, or the host of your book club failing to buy boxed wine," Colbert said. "We were counting on you, Brenda!"

The CBS host also pointed out Trump is getting impeached with just a week left in his term: "Do you know how bad of a job you have to be doing to get fired while you're getting fired?"

Seth Meyers spent nearly 13 minutes of NBC's "Late Night" talking about the impeachment during his "Closer Look" segment, saying that Trump has been mostly silent during the impeachment since he was banned from many social media services like Twitter.

"However you feel about the merits of the Twitter ban, it's a huge quality-of-life improvement," Meyers said. "It's like waking up the morning after construction finally stops outside your window. We no longer have to put up with President Jackhammer."