Las Vegas police ask for help to identify boy found dead on a trail after woman misidentifies him as her son

"It appears the mother and other family members misidentified the victim of the homicide as their family member," the statement said.

Police are now "devoting all available resources" to identify the boy found dead on the trail, the LVMPD statement said.

"Detectives are currently working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to develop a digitally enhanced picture of the victim. We are still asking for the public's assistance to identify the victim of the homicide," the statement said.

Child found by hikers

The boy found early Friday was discovered lying in a forested area of Mountain Springs Trailhead near mile marker 20 on State Route 160, according to Las Vegas police. The area is about 25 miles southwest of downtown Las Vegas.

Shortly after the boy was found around 7:45 a.m. (10:45 a.m. ET) Friday, medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are not releasing information about injuries to the body, Spencer said. The boy's cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner's office.