Las Vegas is ready to roll the dice on pre-pandemic normalcy

Las Vegas' reopening is just one of many signs that Americans feel they are looking at the pandemic through a rearview mirror. US airports were the busiest they have been in more than a year over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the US Transportation Security Administration numbers.

The Indianapolis 500 this past Sunday was billed as the most-attended sporting event since the pandemic's start. The 135,000 tickets available -- approximately 40% of the Indiana racetrack's capacity -- quickly sold out, according to the organizers.

People flocked to beaches and restaurants over the long weekend, and moviegoers seemed to be venturing back into theaters. "A Quiet Place Part II," a horror film, had the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic so far, bringing in $48.3 million for its three-day opening over Memorial Day weekend in North America.

But experts worry that not everyone is playing by the rules of wearing a mask and staying socially distanced if they aren't vaccinated.

"The challenge is to get people to actually wear their masks if they have not been vaccinated," said Dr. Brian Labus from the University of Nevada Las Vegas' Public Health. "It's on the honor system, and we have a lot of people coming to town who are on their first vacation in a year and a half."