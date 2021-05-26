Larry Summers sends stark inflation warning to Joe Biden

Once viewed as a candidate to run the Fed, Summers pointed to how the Central Bank is signaling that interest rates will remain very low for the foreseeable future and continues to buy $120 billion of bonds each month.

"The Fed's idea used to be that it removed the punchbowl before the party got good," Summer said. "Now, the Fed's doctrine is that it will only remove the punchbowl after it sees some people staggering around drunk."

'Troubled' by Biden policy stance

Summers said that while he supports Biden's efforts to raise the minimum wage, step up regulation and boost unions, he warned that these policies can be inflationary. That's why he's been "troubled by the policy posture" of the Biden administration and pointed to how inflation helped elect Republicans in 1968 and 1980.

"Joe Biden has a historic opportunity to be a great president," Summer said. "But I think they should learn the lesson of the Johnson administration's errors that elected Richard Nixon and the Carter administration's errors that elected Ronald Reagan."

Summers argued that the magnitude of today's federal policy positions are greater than the ones that set off runaway inflation in the late 1960s. And he voiced concern about the stability of the US dollar.