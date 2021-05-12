Larry Summers sends inflation warning to White House: Dominant risk to economy is 'overheating'

"My concerns about overheating have grown substantially over the last several months," he said.

Though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expresses confidence the potential risk is manageable, Summers fears the central bank's current approach makes it "unlikely to be able to engineer a soft landing if inflation accelerates."

He urged the administration to take three specific steps. One is to publicly express greater concern about inflation as a way of tempering expectations of future inflation, which themselves can fuel inflationary economic behavior. A second is to signal that enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which critics have said are discouraging some Americans from returning to work, will not be extended after they expire in September. A third is to slow the rush to distribute Covid relief funds.

"Wherever possible, they should be trying to defer spending rather get it out the door as soon as possible," Summers said.

He worries less about the $4 trillion that President Joe Biden has proposed for infrastructure, education and aid to struggling families because so much of that spending will be spread out over years.