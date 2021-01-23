Larry King was the everyman's interviewer

Larry King often came across as the guy who sat next to somebody on an airplane and started up a conversation by asking: "So what do you do?"

Except sometimes that person was Vladimir Putin, or Marlon Brando. And they wouldn't get annoyed.

That was King's gift — he didn't grill people, he chatted them up. He was someone who actually wanted to know what hooked some British actor on Shakespeare or some Indiana farmer on believing in UFO's.

King was a throwback, a fish out of water from the start of his career at CNN, because even as he put cable television news on the map he was, down to his shoes, a broadcaster. He looked for wide appeal and he had wide appeal. He didn't parade his views, because that's not what broadcasters looking for the widest reach could ever do.

He also had a broadcaster's voice — deep, resonant, memorable. King, who gained fame first as a radio host in Miami, joked all his life about having a face made for radio. But even with an accent engraved with the sounds of Brooklyn's streets, he had the booming voice, tailor-made for radio stardom. It made people turn their heads and listen: "Hello, Ashtabula, you're on the air!"