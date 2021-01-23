Larry King, legendary talk show host, dies at 87

Jokes aside, King's influence is evident today in the generation of podcasters who have mimicked -- whether deliberate or not -- his conversational approach to interviews.

"A good interview — you know more than you do before you start. You should come away with maybe some of your opinions changed," King told the Los Angeles Times in 2018. "You should certainly come away entertained — an interviewer is also an entertainer."

Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger on November 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, King was raised by two Jewish immigrants. His mother, Jennie (Gitlitz) Zeiger, was from Lithuania, while his father, Edward Zeiger, hailed from Ukraine. Edward died of a heart attack when King was 10, a memory King said he mostly "blocked out."

Left to raise King and his younger brother Marty alone, Jennie Zeiger was forced to go on welfare to support her children. The death had a profound effect on King, and his mother.

"Prior to his death, I'd been a good student but afterwards, I just stopped being interested," King told The Guardian in a 2015 interview. "It was a real blow to me. But eventually I channeled that anger because I wanted to make him and my mother proud."