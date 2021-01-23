Larry King interview famously ends with Marlon Brando's on-the-mouth kiss

At the end of the 90-minute conversation, Walker said, King and Brando clearly were having a blast.

"They kissed on the set -- which of course you remember that famous kiss. Well, I thought, 'Oh my God this is such a TV iconic moment.' Well ... our lovely, loving boss that we love so much, Tom Johnson, called me and said, 'Why did you let them kiss?' " she said, referring to Tom Johnson, CNN's president at the time.

"And I said, 'I guess I forgot ... to tell them that if they were having a really good time that they shouldn't kiss at the end of the show.'"

Johnson smiled as he recalled the Brando interview on CNN Saturday. "Larry King Live" was the only CNN show that reported directly to the network president.

"It wasn't just a light kiss. It was a full frontal kiss of the two of them," he said.

Such an event on television was a rarity: That same year two men on MTV's "The Real World: San Francisco" kissed at the first ever commitment ceremony broadcast on U.S. television.

"And I just sat there ... ready to get under the desk. I received a lot of calls from time to time but I knew that I would have them then -- as I did. But my call to Wendy ... it really was, 'Wendy, Why? Why did you let that happen?' "