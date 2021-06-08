Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam to reach lowest water level in decades

Parts of the West and the Intermountain West have been in near continual drought conditions for decades. The Intermountain West is the area between the Rocky Mountains and Cascade Mountains in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California.

"Some years are better than others and not in all places at all times, but the region has never fully recovered with enough rainfall and snowfall to erase the deficit," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

Miller described the drought as a "vicious cycle" in which dry land leads to less evaporation, which leads to fewer clouds and more sun, which equals more heat and evaporation.

"Climate change is clearly playing a role, as recent years have all been among the hottest in history. The warmer temperatures are driving that vicious cycle, and making it harder for normal or even above average rainfall years to make a dent in the drought," Miller said. "When one or two below average rainfall/snowfall years occur, as we have just seen, the results are disastrous."