L.A. restaurateur says politicians are 'living in la-la land' as Covid measures hit

Forced to let staff go

In an interview with CNN Sunday, Marsden said that having to tell her staff to go was "unbearable."

"I mean you try to put on a good face, you try to say 'Don't worry, we're going to reopen, I'm going to make it happen,'" she said. "But to look at my staff given their last paycheck right before Christmas -- and some of them are newer staff that have been shut down over and over and their unemployment is running out, and they have kids and children -- it's the most excruciating feeling. But you try to be strong and you try to give hope. Because people need hope."

Sunni Aceves is among the staff Marsden Is having to let go. She told CNN that she had been living on friends' sofas since the start of the pandemic, when she had been managing a bar. Since then, she has been struggling to earn a living.

"It's not out of lack of will or laziness to go out and get a job. I found another job, I found another job and I begged Angela for this job basically. And she told me 'I'll hire you -- I don't have a lot of anything for you right now.' And I told her 'I'll clean tables for you, I'll do the door for you -- I'll do anything," Aceves said.