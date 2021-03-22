Kylie Jenner faces backlash for promoting friend's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner seeking support for a GoFundMe effort aimed at helping pay medical bills for makeup artist Samuel Rauda did not go over well.

Jenner recently shared an Instagram story seeking prayers for Rauda and directing her 222 million followers to a GoFundMe started to help pay his medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe, Rauda was in an accident and "underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21." No details about the accident were offered.