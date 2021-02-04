Kuaishou stock soars 160% in world's biggest IPO since 2019

It gets most of its revenue from the live-streaming business, where users can buy virtual items and present them as gifts to their favorite hosts. Live-streaming transactions accounted for 84% of revenue in 2019, according to a stock exchange filing. It also makes money off of online advertising.

The company's listing had been widely anticipated for months. In a filing this week, it said that the offering had been heavily oversubscribed.

"This is an incredible outcome," said David Chao, co-founder and general partner of DCM, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm with $4 billion under management. His company was one of the earliest investors in Kuaishou, leading one of its first funding rounds back in 2014.

DCM still has a 9.2% stake in the social network, which is worth more than $14 billion at current market value on Friday. The firm said that would generate a return of roughly 600 times its original investment.

By focusing early on the rise of live-streaming and virtual goods, Chao said the company has tapped in on "a new form of monetization that the US is just starting to understand."