Knoxville, Tennessee, is reeling after another Black high school student is killed -- this time by police

The Rev. Calvin Skinner has given hundreds of sermons, but he says this past Sunday's felt more urgent than ever.

"The city of Knoxville has hit its boiling point," he told CNN. "The case of Anthony Thompson Jr. really solidifies this feeling that enough is enough."

Thompson, 17, was fatally shot by police when officers said they tried to disarm him inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School on April 12. He was the fifth Black student from that school to die due to gun violence this year.

Four other students were victims of separate shooting incidents.

"To know that in what should be one of the safest places that a kid should be, that their life can be taken at the hands of law enforcement. That's traumatizing," Skinner said of Thompson's death.

"It's not that these students, these young people don't care about dying. It's that we are not offering them real ways of thriving in life. And if this doesn't wake us up, I don't know what will."