Kinzinger's allies launch super PAC to defend Republicans who impeached Trump

Allies of Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger have launched a super PAC to support Republicans in 2022 who stood up to then-President Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The organizers of the new group, Americans Keeping Country First, said in a memo that they want to "build a potent political operation that provides a counterweight to far-right candidates and groups that threaten primary campaigns against principled House Republican members."

"In 2022, AKCF will focus on defending Republican members of Congress who took a vote of conscience in favor of impeaching or convicting President Trump," the organizers wrote. "Supporting these members is a commitment to standing for truth and a strong democracy."

The organizers of the new super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts, also plan to start a political nonprofit arm to support their work. The Washington Post first reported on the creation of the new groups.