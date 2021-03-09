Kinzinger is on a mission to save the Republican Party. The question is whether the party wants saving

"Knowing what I know now?" Kinsinger said. "If I could go back in time, I wouldn't vote for him."

Of the 17 Republicans who supported impeachment in the House and Senate, Kinzinger stands alone as trying to use that vote as a rallying cry to persuade others to join him in turning the page from the Trump era. He is the face of a new super PAC, Americans Keeping Country First, which his allies formed to help other Republicans stand against Trump in the midterm elections.

So far, his phone isn't exactly ringing off the hook. Yet he insists the journey is not as lonely as it may appear.

"There's a lot of people on board. They're not just super public -- especially in my business," Kinzinger said. "I think a lot of folks are waiting to see where it goes. I don't blame them."

Here in the sprawling Illinois 16th Congressional District, which stretches across 14 counties from the Wisconsin border, far beyond the western Chicago suburbs and back towards the Indiana line, Kinzinger outperformed Trump by 8 percentage points last fall.