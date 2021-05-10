Kinzinger: Cheney 'is being run out for one thing: her consistency'

Kinzinger, who has drawn stark contrasts with his own party, said at the event that McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise "decided that winning the next election was more important than a clear-eyed recognition of what happened on January 6."

"That was a lie that led to violence," he said. "We've had leaders in our party -- Donald Trump, members of Congress -- that have convinced their base because it's easier to do that and to tell them the truth, which is that 74 million people were not disenfranchised. They were outnumbered."

He said he raised the idea with McCarthy that violence was possible in the days ahead of the electoral college certification, but his warnings were ignored -- something he also claimed in a tweet on Monday.

"'I really, really am concerned about violence on January 6.' The response I got was based on the cricket sound, and then, 'OK. Operator, next call.' That's fine. I did the best I could," he said.

And in a severe broadside against McCarthy, Kinzinger said on Monday that he doesn't consider the House minority leader to be speaking on behalf of the Republican Party any longer, "because he gave his voting card -- gave his proxy to Donald Trump."