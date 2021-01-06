Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussing divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are discussing divorce. In 2013, West proposed to Kardashian in an extravagant moment with an orchestra and fireworks in a baseball stadium.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are figuring out their future and whether they are going to stay married, according to two sources close to Kardashian West who spoke to CNN.

The sources confirmed that West has been living at their home in Wyoming in recent months, while his wife stayed in California with their children.

"They have been living separately for the last few months," a friend of Kardashian West told CNN but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. "They have been in marriage counseling and have discussed divorce, it's on the table."

"Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year but Kim has not wanted to move forward on that," the second source said. "There is no drama or contentious relationship" the individual added, they are "amicable" and "fully aligned when it comes to the kids."