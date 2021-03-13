Kids detained at US-Mexico border haven't been able to shower for days or call their parents, lawyers say

"That's just some of the things that we're doing with the children," said Troy Miller, senior official performing the duties of CBP commissioner. "I tell you, many of us, maybe most of us are parents, fathers, mothers -- I myself have a 6-year-old -- and these Border Patrol agents go above and beyond every single day to take care of the children."

The number of children arriving has been outpacing the Biden administration's ability to place them in shelters overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). And due to limited capacity at shelters, children are being held in CBP facilities beyond the 72-hour limit the law requires.

Welch said that what is needed immediately is rapid case management that would allow the children to be placed in HHS care as soon as possible.

Officials have said they are working to increase the pace of processing.

"(W)e continue to struggle with the number of individuals in our custody, especially given the pandemic," Miller said Wednesday. "We need to move them out quicker."