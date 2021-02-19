Kicked out of the men's basketball league, Sarah Thomas set her sights on the Super Bowl

"I got in my car, I called my dad and I was crying. I was so mad," Thomas remembers. "I was like, 'You have to be kidding me. I've played sports my entire life and because I'm a girl, I can't play.' For the first time in my life, I was sports-less."

'They treated me like an official, not a female official'

Thomas can't remember the first time she watched a Super Bowl; football was just such an intrinsic part of her life from a very early age. When CNN asked what she would have said if somebody had told her back then that she could be a part of it one day, she enthusiastically declared, "Sign me up!"

As fate would have it, the closing of one door led to the opening of another. Sarah's brother was going to a football official's meeting and she asked if she could tag along. "I guess so," he said. "Be there at 6. Don't be late."

"And so, I walked into that room full of men and the gentlemen at the front just looked and watched. To break the ice, I said, 'Is this where you become a football referee?' I can't repeat what he said, but he [basically] said, 'I guess so.'"

In that moment, the life arc of Sarah Thomas was launched on a totally different trajectory, one that would challenge stereotypes and shatter norms.