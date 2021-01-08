KFC is finally upgrading its chicken sandwich

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the chain's current sandwich, the "Crispy Colonel."

"The 'Crispy Colonel' has a lot of fans, but we knew we could do better and it wasn't good enough for us," she said.

Early results for the new chicken sandwich are positive: Sales during the trial doubled KFC's expectations, according to a press release. "Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win," Zahumensky said.

Owner Yum! Brands reported mixed results for KFC in its third-quarter earnings. Global same-store sales fell 7%, but increased 9% in the US compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was attributed to a boost in digital and drive-thru sales, both of which will be central to its restaurant redesigns.

Chicken is a winner

Fried chicken sandwiches continue to be a popular item for fast food restaurants as customers crave affordable and comfort food.