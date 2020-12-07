KFC and Lifetime team up for a 'steamy' holiday mini-movie

We are trying really hard not to make a "finger licking good" joke.

KFC and Lifetime announced Monday a partnership for a holiday mini-movie.

"A Recipe for Seduction" will be a 15-minute short film starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of the restaurant chain whose name and likeness are still used as symbols of the chain.

The mini-movie "is full of mystery, suspense, deception, 'fowl' play and at the heart of it all ... love and fried chicken," according to a press release.

The release describes the film as a "steamy holiday love affair" involving a young heiress whose mother has handpicked a suitor for her. "But when a handsome, young chef with a secret fried chicken recipe and a dream arrives, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother's devious plans," the release says.

Lopez joins a long line of actors who have portrayed the Colonel, including Rob Lowe and Reba McEntire.

The film will be a part of Lifetime's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" movie slate, which is a perennial fan-favorite for holiday content.