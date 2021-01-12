Key takeaways from the stunning Justice Department news conference on the US Capitol breach

FBI assistant director Steven D'Antuono, who spoke alongside Sherwin at Tuesday's news conference, said the FBI is pursuing information about a person or people who helped to plant pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic headquarters last week.

D'Antuono said the bombs were real -- and had timers.

"We don't know exactly why they didn't go off," he added.

The FBI is considering putting some rioters on the 'no-fly list'

D'Antuono also said the agency is considering keeping those who attacked the Capitol last week from boarding planes by adding them to the federal no-fly list.

Asked by CNN's Evan Pérez about the step, D'Antuono said: "As for the no-fly list, we look at all tools and techniques that we possibly can use within the FBI and that's something we are actively looking at."

Looking at attacks against the press

Investigators are also looking at attacks from rioters specifically against journalists, Sherwin said.