Key takeaways from Biden's first White House news conference

It was a step further than Biden has been willing to go in the past, and reflects the growing recognition that most items on the President's list of priorities -- gun control, immigration, climate change -- have little chance of securing passage in an evenly split Senate.

Biden said he was open to making bigger changes to the Senate rule on issues he called "elemental" to democracy.

"If we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about," he said.

Later, pressed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins if he believed with former President Barack Obama that the filibuster is a remnant of Jim Crow, he said he did.

Biden's had previously sought to strike a delicate balance in weighing in on items like the filibuster, wary of alienating Republicans or coming off as breaking with tradition.

But he seemed less concerned with those matters on Thursday, declaring himself working for the American people and not some vague idea of bipartisanship. Asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who griped on Wednesday he'd only spoken to Biden once since taking office, he shrugged: "I would expect him to say exactly what he said."