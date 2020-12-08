Key lines from the unveiling of Biden's health team

"I'm honored to work with an administration that understands that leading with science is the only way to deliver breakthroughs, to deliver hope and bring our nation back to full strength. To the American people and to each and every one of you at the CDC, I promise to work with you, to harness the power of American science, to fight this virus and prevent unnecessary illness and deaths so that we can all get back to our lives."

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Covid-19 equity task force chair (appointee)

"I have wanted to be a doctor since I was 6 years old. And I'm a proud general internal medicine physician today, but as I grew up I came to understand that there were deeper dimensions to health beyond what I saw in the human biology textbooks that I borrowed from my mother's bookshelf. I grew up on St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, a place where people too often die too young from preventable conditions. My own father had his first stroke in his 40s and was left paralyzed. I learned there was a term for what we were: an underserved community, marginalized by place and by race."