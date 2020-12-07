Key lime pie from Florida, BBQ from Texas: How one company struck gold helping restaurants reach customers nationwide

t"We have a lot of customers who would come to us for anniversaries or for birthdays or celebrations," owner Olga Sagan said. But when travel stopped and office workers started working from home, visits fell off a cliff.

Because of its tourist business, Piroshky Piroshky was already shipping nationally to fans of the bakery who wanted its treats delivered to their homes. But before joining the platform in June, Sagan had to pay about $180 for shipping and only sent out about two to three boxes of products nationally each week. With Goldbelly, shipping costs sank to about $30. After joining the service, she began sending out between 50 and 60 boxes per week.

After the pandemic

When the crisis ends, consumer behaviors and restaurant priorities may change. People may go back to traveling, restaurants may start to encourage indoor dining, and customers may decide that a Goldbelly meal is too pricey to justify. But as Goldbelly looks ahead, Ariel expects more customers to seek out its platform.

"I think the Goldbelly experience will become much more a part of people's lives as we go forward," he said.

Davis, from Big Shake, plans to keep working with Goldbelly after the pandemic passes.

"Their marketing style is definitely unique, and they go after a unique crowd and I don't think that's going to stop," he said. "So as long as they don't stop, we're willing to hang on for the ride."