Key GOP senator critical of Tanden's past tweets in latest setback for Biden's pick for budget director

Sen. Lisa Murkowski expressed concerns on Wednesday about the social media history of President Joe Biden's nominee to be budget director, the latest warning sign for the White House since the Alaska Republican could seal Neera Tanden's fate.

"It seems that in this world we've kind of gotten numb to derogatory tweets," Murkowski told reporters in the Capitol. "I don't think that that's a model that we want to set for anybody whether it's a nominee, whether it's a President or whether it's a senator. So I'd like us all to cool that."

Asked if a recently resurfaced Tanden tweet attacking the senator could affect her vote, Murkowsi said, "I suggested to the White House that my colleagues were being very critical of the statements, and rightly so and I think some of (the tweets) were clearly over the top."

Murkowski said she was trying to simply look at Tanden's "competence" in evaluating whether to support her nomination. "Apparently I'm going to have to do more looking into what she thinks about me," she added.