Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump in touch ahead of Liz Cheney's expected ouster

Former President Donald Trump is weighing in on the fight to replace Rep. Liz Cheney in the House Republican Party's leadership, blasting Cheney in a new statement and staying in touch with Republicans on Capitol Hill as the effort gets underway.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been in contact with Trump about the mounting effort to oust Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position as GOP conference chairwoman, according to senior Trump adviser Jason Miller.

"They've definitely spoken recently ... within the last couple of days for sure," Miller, who spent last weekend with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club, told CNN in a text message late Tuesday evening.

"They may have even spoken today," he added.

A second source confirmed to CNN that McCarthy and Trump had been in touch.

In a new statement Wednesday, Trump called Cheney a "warmonger" "who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming."