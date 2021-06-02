Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed drug test confirmed

Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert spoke to CNN's Carolyn Manno after his colt Medina Spirit tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone following the race on May 1. According to Baffert's attorney Craig Robertson, Medina Spirit has since failed a second drug test and an inv…

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's positive post-race drug test has been confirmed, according to trainer Bob Baffert's attorney Craig Robertson.

After the May 1 race, the first leg of the fame Triple Crown, Baffert revealed that Medina Spirit had tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone.

Betamethasone is an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid that is allowed in horse racing at a certain level. But Baffert said he was informed that Medina Spirit's postrace test detected 21 picograms per milliliter -- more than double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission -- which is still investigating the failed drug test -- has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, Robertson said, "Medina Spirit split sample confirmed the finding of betamethasone at 25 picograms. There is other testing that is being conducted, including DNA testing. We expect this additional testing to confirm that the presence of the betamethasone was from the topical ointment, Otomax, and not an injection.

"At the end of the day, we anticipate this case to be about the treatment of Medina Spirit's skin rash with Otomax. We will have nothing further to say until the additional testing is complete."