Kemp booed and Raffensperger censured at Georgia GOP convention

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was booed and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was censured at the Georgia GOP convention Saturday, demonstrating former President Donald Trump's hold over members of the Georgia Republican Party.

The reaction from members of the Georgia GOP comes months after both Kemp and Raffensperger refused to help the former President overturn the election results after his loss to President Joe Biden. Trump has endorsed one of Raffensperger's primary opponents, GOP Rep. Jody Hice, who has embraced the ex-President's falsehoods about the election.