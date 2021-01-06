Kelly Loeffler's disastrous Senate term

That episode seemed to mark a clear turning point in how Loeffler positioned herself politically. As questions were raised about the stock trades, Loeffler turned to accusations of socialism, of all things, to defend herself. This comes from a Fox News interview in mid-April:

"This was a political attack designed to take away from the issue at hand. And to use this outbreak to play politics. We have addressed this and taken extraordinary measures to make sure that we can't be attacked for our success. This gets at the very heart of why I came to Washington, to defend free enterprise, to defend capitalism. This is a socialist attack."

Uh, what?

It only went downhill from there, as Loeffler tacked hard to the Trump right seeking to fend off Rep. Doug Collins, who jumped into the special election race in early 2020. (Collins was President Donald Trump's preferred pick to replace Isakson but Kemp went with Loeffler for the political reasons I mentioned above.)

To wit: