"Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion: What we learned from Part I

Let's start by saying Andy Cohen is a master when it comes to interviewing.

Not that we didn't know that before, but it feels like his "Real Housewives" reunions prepped him well for Thursday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" reunion special.

The Kardashian-Jenners recently ended their enormously successful series with the 20th season.

But if we didn't get enough scoop on the final episodes, Cohen was there as our surrogate to ask the questions we wondered about over the years.

Things like did Kim Kardashian (formerly West) call the paparazzi on herself (No, but in the early days she would make sure to be where they were) and where Kylie Jenner is in her life with her ex, rapper Tyga (she said they aren't friends, but she wishes him the best).

Here were some of the major revelations:

Why is it the show ending, but the family has a deal with Hulu?

According to "momager" Kris Jenner, it felt like the natural thing to do when her family's contract with E! was up for renewal.