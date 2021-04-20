Kate Winslet's daughter slips 'under the radar' to follow in her mother's footsteps

Kate Winslet said her daughter Mia Threapleton kicked off her acting career on her own merit by using her father's surname.

Kate Winslet has revealed that her daughter Mia Threapleton was able to "slip under the radar" and follow in her mother's acting footsteps without people knowing the pair are related.

The Oscar-winning actress told British TV host Lorraine Kelly on Monday that 20-year-old Threapleton is currently in the Czech Republic working on a TV series.

"That's been a wonderful thing that I think I knew was coming," said Winslet. "I think I always suspected. And then sure enough, a couple years ago, she turned around and said, 'I think I would like to give it a go.'"

"What's been really great for her is that she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar," added Winslet.

"The people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self esteem," the Hollywood star told Kelly.