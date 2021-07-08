Kansas City teen's invention aims to prevent children dying in hot cars

"I mean, everybody forgets," Greene said.

With nearly 30 infant deaths a year nationally related to hot cars and more than 2,000 with sudden infant death syndrome, Greene said she hopes her invention will save lives.

"I'm so grateful I was given this opportunity to develop it," she said.

Greene said that the next step is to make it smaller and to try to find a way to get on "Shark Tank" to promote the idea.

"I hope to get this developed into something that could be used in a real car and could save a child's life," she said.

Her idea now heads to the world competition.

Greene is heading to college at the University of California, Santa Cruz to play volleyball and study engineering. She said she will be taking some business classes, too, just in case her idea takes off.

