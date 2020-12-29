Kamala Harris receives first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on camera

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday in Washington, DC, and urged Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

"I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe," Harris said, after being administered the vaccine in her left arm.

"It's literally about saving lives," Harris said. "I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated."

Harris said her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday as well.

The vaccine was administered by Patricia Cummings, a clinical nurse manager at United Medical Center, according to the Biden-Harris transition team.

The vice president-elect's vaccination comes just over one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his live on national television. After getting the shot, Biden reassured Americans of the vaccine's safety and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as the shots became available to them.