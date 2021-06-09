Kamala Harris is having a bad week (and it's only Wednesday!)

* Aside from immigration, Harris' other big job in the Biden administration is to work to expand voting rights -- and push back against a series of laws being passed in GOP-controlled states that make it harder to vote. That effort took a massive body blow on Sunday, when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) announced that he would oppose the For the People Act, a major election reform package that Democratic leaders on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue had been advocating for. Manchin's opposition not only ensures the measure is DOA in the Senate but also that its potency as an issue to be used against Republicans in 2022 is much reduced. While Manchin sought to pivot --- calling for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act -- the prospects for passage of that legislation look decidedly dim. All of which means that passing any sort of major (or minor) election reform proposal in this Congress seems very unlikely at the moment.