Kamala Harris cements her place in Biden's inner circle during a consequential week

"He and I are in almost every meeting together, have made almost every decision together," she said, adding later: "It is often the case that as I will ask his opinion about things, he will ask my opinion and through that process I think that we arrive at a good place. And ultimately, of course, he is the President and he makes the final decision."

She said she remains the last person in the room when big decisions are made -- including, she said, when Biden decided earlier this month to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

And while she shares few political traits with her immediate predecessor, Mike Pence, she too is quick to heap praise upon the man under whom she serves.

"This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage," she said, referring specifically to the Afghanistan decision. "I wish that the American public can see sometimes what I see, because ultimately -- and the decision always rests with him -- but I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right. Regardless of what maybe the political people tell him is in his best self-interest."

A fraught assignment