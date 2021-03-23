Kamala Harris' campaign trail gun rhetoric meets Biden's reality

"It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws," Harris said in an interview with the network.

It's unlikely Harris will publicly disagree with Biden -- the two are forging a close working relationship. Biden has said that he asked Harris "to be the last voice in the room" before big decisions, and those close to Harris say it's likely she is utilizing that privilege to voice her own opinion, including on guns. But still, it's unclear what Harris' role now is in pushing Biden to adopt policies closer to those that were once her own.

"It doesn't matter what her position might be at this point, she is part of an administration and he's the president," a Harris ally told CNN. "I think it's important people understand that she's in a different position. Not that her position has changed, she's still who she is, but he is the Commander in Chief, she's the vice president. And he sets the pace."

The vice president's office did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.